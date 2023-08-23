Probe Agency Questions Kerala Congress Chief For Hours In Cheating Case

K Sudhakaran said he has been asked to appear next on August 30 (File)

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran was on Tuesday questioned for several hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a financial fraud allegedly committed by self-styled controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Mr Sudhakaran was questioned for nearly nine hours starting from 11 am at the ED office in Kochi.

Prior to reaching the ED office, the KPCC chief, also a parliamentarian, told reporters that he did not commit any wrong and hence was not scared when summoned for questioning by the agency.

"I am not concerned or scared in any manner. I am going for the questioning with full of courage and confidence as I have never done anything wrong nor will I do so in future," he said.

He also claimed that he had several opportunities during his political career to earn money through illegal means, but he never did.

After being questioned, Mr Sudhakaran told reporters that he answered all the ED's questions satisfactorily as he had nothing to hide. "They (ED) were satisfied with it," he said.

The KPCC chief also said that his questioning was not over and he has been asked to appear before the agency again on August 30.

Monson Mavunkal had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various people and collected money from them. Many photos of Mr Mavunkal with senior police officers and bureaucrats of the state have surfaced. Among them some are with K Sudhakaran.

The KPCC chief has claimed that he had gone to Mr Mavunkal's home for treatment, as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

Cherthala-native Monson Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021.

He is facing charges of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.