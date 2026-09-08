Probe Agency ED To Investigate Bribery Allegations Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Daughter

In a major escalation in the CMRL-Exalogic "monthly payment" case, the Enforcement Directorate has sought action under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Kerala Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and CPM leader and former minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

A part of the communication to the Kerala Police chief, accessed by NDTV, states that the ED has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received Rs 3.28 crore as a bribe from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, or CMRL, through his daughter Veena T while he was Chief Minister.

According to the ED document, the agency has described Pinarayi Vijayan as the alleged recipient of the Rs 3.28 crore payment and cited the purported admission of former CMRL CFO and Chief General Manager P Suresh Kumar as part of its case.

The agency has further alleged that Mohamed Riyas received bribe funds and was involved in transferring the money to Dubai through Veena and known associates. Veena, according to the ED, allegedly assisted Pinarayi Vijayan and Riyas in the collection and routing of the funds.

The ED has also named Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, Veena's company, describing it as a corporate vehicle allegedly used for routing sham payments. CMRL Managing Director SN Sasidharan Kartha and former CFO P Suresh Kumar have also been listed in the agency's document in connection with the alleged payments.

Several other individuals and entities have been named as alleged facilitators in the movement of funds, including Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd and persons identified as Shaijal alias Shyjal Mohammed, Nikhil P, Waris alias Hassan Varish, Faijaz V P and Nandulal M. The ED has also referred to unidentified alleged co-conspirators and facilitators.

The development marks a significant new turn in a controversy that began with scrutiny of payments made by CMRL to Veena and Exalogic. Earlier Income Tax Settlement Board proceedings had referred to Rs 1.72 crore paid by CMRL to Exalogic and Veena between 2017-18 and 2019-20, with questions raised over whether corresponding services were actually provided. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office subsequently widened its examination of CMRL's expenditure and transactions involving Exalogic.

The ED later opened a money-laundering investigation, conducted searches and questioned people linked to the companies. Its latest move, however, goes beyond scrutiny of company transactions by directly alleging a bribery trail involving the former Chief Minister and seeking action from the Kerala Police.

The political fallout is expected to be immediate. BJP state vice-president Shone George, who has pursued complaints connected to the case, has demanded that police act without delay.

The director of vigilance is expected to file an FIR in this regard.

The DGP office, when contacted by NDTV, did not comment to verify if the office received the letter but also did not deny the same.

Meanwhile, CPM is expected to challenge the ED's allegations both legally and politically. The allegation also poses a grave threat to the LoP post of Vijayan as well.

With the central agency now asking the state police to consider a corruption case against the Opposition Leader and other senior CPM-linked figures, attention will be on whether Kerala Vigilance will register a case, seek further legal opinion or challenge the basis of the ED communication.

Meanwhile, the ED sources have told NDTV that they "are convinced that there are materials that we can share with the police agency, where we have come across materials which say that crores of money has been transferred, and we are convinced that there are materials which another agency should register and investigate."

As per law, during investigating money laundering, the ED comes across material indicating bribery/corruption, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy or another cognisable offence, it can make a Section 66(2) reference to the competent agency-such as the State Police or Vigilance/Anti-Corruption Bureau. That information can then form the basis for registration of an FIR, subject to the requirements of the law governing that offence. In cases where ED receives evidence of a scheduled offence, but no FIR or formal complaint has yet been registered by the competent law-enforcement agency, ED can make a reference to that agency under Section 66(2) for registration of an FIR/complaint.