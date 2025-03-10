Probe Agency Team Attacked After Searches At Bhupesh Baghel's Home

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who had searched former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's premises in a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, were attacked by a group of people.

Officials alleged the attackers were Congress workers, who were upset over the searches at Mr Baghel's premises.

The car of a deputy director-level ED officer was also attacked, sources said.

Visuals of the attack show a large group of people surrounding the ED officers and hitting them.

The premises of Mr Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel in Bhilai, aide Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and some others were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhilai accommodation with his father and so the premises were being covered. Chaitanya Baghel is suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the liquor scam, they said.

About 14-15 premises were searched in the state, they said.