Probe Agency Busts Rs 3.75 Crore Psychotropic Drugs Racket In Jalandhar

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, arrested Abhishek Kumar on Tuesday for generating and acquiring funds through the illegal sale of psychotropic tablets, including Tramadol and Alprazolam. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The accused was produced before the Special PMLA Court in SAS Nagar, which granted the ED six days of custody.

Abhishek Kumar, through his firm Shree Shyam Medical Agency, procured bulk stock from wholesalers and illegally sold around 75 per cent off the books. He reportedly inflated sales in legal bills to conceal these illicit transactions, amassing Rs. 3.75 Crore in cash.

The investigation was launched following an FIR filed by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act, 1985, concerning the large-scale inter-state trafficking of psychotropic tablets. Subsequent search operations at 16 linked premises yielded incriminating records.

The ED's probe revealed that wholesalers and retailers were procuring psychotropic tablets from pharmaceutical companies such as Biogenetic Drugs Pvt. Ltd, CB Healthcare, Smilax Pharmachem Drug Industries, Aster Pharma, Soul Health Care (1) Pvt. Ltd.

These tablets were then diverted to the black market at prices higher than retail, generating significant illicit funds.