Probe Agencies Have 'Strong Evidence' Against DK Shivakumar: BJP

The BJP today said investigating agencies have "strong evidence" against former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar and rejected the Congress charge of "political vendetta" behind his arrest.

It has now become fashionable for the Congress leaders to claim vendetta even when allegations or specific charges of financial misdemeanor, money laundering and all such financial crimes come to the fore, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told news agency Press Trust of India.

Describing the Congress charges as "politically convenient statements" of the opposition party, he said the case of Mr Shivakumar has been under investigation for a very long time and agencies certainly have a strong evidence of his "financial bungling, financial misappropriation".

"They (probe agencies) have taken all the time to really investigate the case properly and this action (Shivakumar''s arrest) cannot really be termed political by any stretch of imagination", Mr Rao, also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of Mr Shivakumar today saying, "The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Govt, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals."

DK Shivakumar, a Congress troubleshooter from Karnataka, was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

His arrest has drawn condemnation from several opposition Congress and the JDS leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests", JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged.



