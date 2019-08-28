Probe After Reports Of Students Cleaning Toilets At Madhya Pradesh School

District Collector Tanvi Soundriyal said there is nothing wrong if students do such jobs.

An inquiry has been ordered after reports of two students cleaning the toilet of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district surfaced today.

Some reports claimed that the students had been promised additional marks.

According to local sources, a family member of a student shot a video on Monday when he found two boys cleaning the toilet of the school at Sihada village near Khandwa.

One of the students allegedly told him that the school principal had asked them to clean the toilet, promising them additional five marks in the examination.

District Education Officer JS Raghuvanshi said an official has been sent to the village to conduct an inquiry.

District Collector Tanvi Soundriyal, however, said there was nothing wrong if students did such jobs. "It would have been wrong if the teacher had asked students from a particular community to clean up the toilet. There is nothing wrong if all the children are doing it," she said.

