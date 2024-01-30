Another Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet At Karnataka School Goes Viral

This incident follows a pattern that has emerged across various schools in the state.

Two students were recorded on camera, cleaning toilets in a government school in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Monday. This incident follows a pattern that has emerged across various schools in the state, marking the third such case in the past two months.

The previous incidents include students being sent down toilet pits in Kolar at the Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School, and self-cleaning duties enforced at Andarahalli Government School in Bengaluru. Each incident has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action.

The video from the Government Senior Primary School in Chikkaballapur went viral and prompted a visit by a state government team that recorded statements from students.

Another similar incident was reported from Shivamogga in December last year when students were forced to clean and scrub school toilets in a video that went viral on social media.

The Karnataka Education Department suspended the headmistress of the school, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warning those who would force children to perform such tasks.