'Pro-Capitalist BJP Government', Says Mayawati Over Unpaid Farmers' Dues

Why is BJP not acting tough against the mill owners, asks Mayawati. (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over rising cane arrears to farmers, asking why it cannot act tough against the erring sugar mill owners.

"How can the UP sugarcane farmers be happy and prosperous when their arrears amount to Rs 10 thousand crore? This is a matter to ponder on. Anti-farmers and pro-capitalist BJP government need not make wrong claims," Mayawati said in a tweet.

"Why is BJP not acting tough against the mill owners like the BSP government and getting all the arrears of the farmers cleared?" she asked.

On Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers and alleged that 'chowkidars' (security guards) are only working for the rich and are not bothered about the poor.

She had also shared a media report on Twitter that claimed the dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.