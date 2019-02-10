Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wears Jeans In Delhi, Saree-Sindoor In UP: BJP MP

This is not the first time that BJP leaders have stirred controversy with remarks on Priyanka Gandhi.

Weeks after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official entry into politics, a BJP parliamentarian took a shocking dig at the Congress leader, invoking her choice of clothes in a demeaning manner.

"Everyone knows that when Priyanka Gandhi is in Delhi, she wears jeans and top but dons saree and sindoor when she comes to the constituencies," BJP's Harish Dwivedi told media persons in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday.

"For me or the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi is not an issue. If Rahul Gandhi is a failure, Priyanka is also a failure," Mr Dwivedi added.

On January 30, BJP MLA Surendra Singh dubbed the Congress president "Raavan" and his sister Priyanka Gandhi "Shurpanakha".

Days after Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed the Congress for using "chocolaty faces" to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On January 25, Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha had called Priyanka Gandhi "a very beautiful face" with no political achievement to her credit.

Priyanka Gandhi, whose formal entry into politics had been a matter of speculation for several years, was handed over the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh as she was appointed as the General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.