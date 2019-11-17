'Who Are These People At Top': Priyanka Gandhi On UP Audio Row

No action is to be taken against the corrupt, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted (File)

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over an audio clip in which state minister Swati Singh allegedly threatened a police officer.

"A minister in UP's BJP government says orders have come from the top, no action is to be taken against the corrupt. Who are these people at the "top" who do not want action against the corrupt? DHFL-PF scam, SIDCO-PF scam, Homeguard salary scam and LDA scam. Why action has not been initiated against the big fishes in all these scams," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in India.

Her tweet comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked for an inquiry report on the alleged audio clip of state minister Swati Singh.

"A report in this connection has been sought from the SSP, Lucknow, and will be submitted to the chief minister at the earliest," police chief OP Singh said yesterday.

In the audio clip that surfaced on social media, the minister is allegedly heard directly questioning Circle Officer, Lucknow Cant., Binu Singh about an FIR filed against Ansal Developers and expressing displeasure over it.

Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party and Congress have attacked the Adityanath government over the clip, questioning its claim of zero tolerance on corruption.

