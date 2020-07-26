BJP Trying To Topple Governments Amid Pandemic: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says leadership is recognised in times of crisis. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that leadership is recognised in times of crisis but the BJP government at the centre has made its intention clear by attempting to topple the governments elected by the people when the country is facing pandemic.

Taking part in the online campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi): "Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. In coronavirus national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP government at the centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer."

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the citizens of this country will protect the democracy and the Constitution by resisting BJP's "conspiracy of fraud."

Mr Gandhi wrote (Roughly translated from Hindi): "The democracy of India will run with the voice of the people on the basis of the Constitution. The people of this country will protect democracy and the Constitution by opposing and resisting BJP's conspiracy of fraud."

The Congress leader, earlier in the day, posted a video with the caption: "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy."