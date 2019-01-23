Priyanka Gandhi Vadra May Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Raebareli: Sources

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined politics today. (File)

A plunge into electoral politics may not be far behind for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will soon join active politics as the party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Congress sources said the younger Gandhi could contest from Raebareli, her mother's constituency, which she had nurtured for years.



No one in the party, though, is willing to commit on record when or if she might contest the Lok Sabha elections, which are due by May.

Asked whether she would contest the national election next, even Rahul Gandhi was non-committal. "It is up to Priyanka if she wants to," the Congress chief said.

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics has been long awaited by many in the party. But despite a buzz ahead of every election, she had mostly been active behind the screens.

She had been a party to all the big decisions in the Congress, including the recent choice of Chief Ministers for the Congress in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which was a tricky issue due to the presence of multiple contenders.

She was involved when the Congress tied up with Akhilesh Yadav for the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and was part of the meet where Rahul Gandhi was named party president.

Underscoring her backroom role, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "For a long time, workers wanted her to have an official position... the decision to join active politics was a personal one and we all respected that decision".