'Must Get Our Act Together': Sachin Pilot On Priyanka Gandhi's New Role

Sachin Pilot's boss Ashok Gehlot has also welcomed the announcement. (File)

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot today welcomed Priyanka Gandhi's decision to enter active politics and said it will signal the party's seriousness about fighting and winning the election.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's sister will debut as the party's general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, which pitches her against the BJP's top two mascots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi's role so far - which had been confined to key backroom discussions and decisions and campaign at the family boroughs of Amethi and Raebareli - Mr Pilot said her new official role will make a huge difference.

"Today we understand India is going through a very challenging time and people are looking at the Congress to give an alternative and we need to really get our act together and give a very charged campaign..." said the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Mr Pilot's boss, Ashok Gehlot has also welcomed the announcement. "For fifteen twenty years people have been asking her to join politics... This is a huge boost for the Congress party," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

The Congress announcement comes days after Dalit powerhouse Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance, leaving out the party. After the alliance was announced, Rahul Gandhi had said it was up to the Congress to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh and that it would fight to its full capacity".

Rahul Gandhi has said the decision means no enmity to Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati.

"I respect Mayawati and Akhilesh and we are willing to cooperate. Our aim is to defeat the BJP. No problem if they want to talk with us," Mr Gandhi said.