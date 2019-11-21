Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Appointment Of Muslim Sanskrit Professor At BHU

Sanskrit language has vastness, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday came out in support of the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit department has triggered a row.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader defended the appointment.

"Our languages and culture are our speciality, our strength," the Congress leader tweeted.

"Sanskrit language has vastness. The constitution of our country has vastness. Any teacher can teach Sanskrit in a university," the Congress leader added.

BSP president Mayawati too on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy, saying education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked. A group of students has been opposing the appointment of Feroze Khan as an assistant professor while some backed the teacher.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.