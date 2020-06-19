UP Government In ''Cover-Up Mode'' In Teachers' Hiring Case: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the teachers recruitment case, alleging that it is in "cover-up mode", as names of people associated with the ruling dispensation have come to the fore.

Taking to Twitter, she also tagged a media report which claimed that so far 11 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged fraud in the recruitment of teachers in the Basic Education Department, but the main accused are still on a run.

Those young people who worked hard, took the exam and had been waiting for the fruits of their hard work for a year, should get justice, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In such a big scam, the government is in cover-up mode because the names of people associated with the ruling dispensation have come to the fore," she claimed.

Injustice towards youth is unacceptable, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must take responsibility in the matter and take "strong action" with transparency to ensure justice is done.

The Congress has been strongly raising the issue after the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

The Lucknow bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were "ambiguous and wrong" and, hence, it required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.

The recruitment examination was held on January 6, 2019 and its result was declared on May 12 this year.