Priyanka Gandhi Steps Up Attack, Posts Videos Of Lakhimpur Victims' Families

Priyanka Gandhi tagged PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in her tweets (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reiterated her demand that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked following the probe team's statement that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy". She also shared videos of the families of the farmers and the journalist killed in the incident seeking justice.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which the Union Minister can be seen losing his cool at reporters who asked him about his jailed son, Priyanka Gandhi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a hashtag in Hindi, "Ajay Mishra Teni ko barkhast karo (sack Ajay Mishra Teni)".

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the case.

The opposition has renewed its demand for the minister's dismissal after a special investigation team (SIT) told a local court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Two separate FIRs were filed in the incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.