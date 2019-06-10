Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia To Hold Poll Result Review Meets

The Congress was reduced to just one seat in up the recent Lok Sabha elections. (FILE PHOTO)

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will meet party leaders on Tuesday to discuss the party's rout in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, which won two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, was reduced to just one seat in the recent elections. Of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the party could win just Rae Bareli, which is represented by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

A senior party leader told IANS: "Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made in-charge of 41 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Rae Bareli on Tuesday for two days to discuss the Lok Sabha election results."

"She will hold meetings at the Bhuyemau guest house with leaders from Amethi, from where her brother lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes," said the leader.

A source close to Scindia said: "Scindia, who was made in-charge of 39 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, will meet the 10 Congress candidates, who lost in constituencies adjoining Delhi, on Tuesday."

On Friday, he will hold another round of meeting in Lucknow with 29 more party candidates who lost.

Scindia, who himself lost from his family stronghold of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday held a meeting with party leaders and workers from his Lok Sabha constituency.