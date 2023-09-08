Now, Rajasthan Villages To Get 'Indira Rasoi' Where A Meal Costs Rs 8

The Indira Rasoi scheme provides meal at Rs 8 in cities of Rajasthan (File/ANI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday. Ms Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi rural scheme of the state government and address a public meeting in Tonk's Jhilai village, a party spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra, and other leaders will also attend the event, he added.

The Indira Rasoi scheme, which provides food at Rs 8, has only been implemented in the cities so far. Now, it will be launched in villages also, the spokesperson added.

Ahead of the public meeting, Priyanka Gandhi and her family reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, a police official said.

