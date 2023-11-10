Priyanka Gandhi Silent On Crimes Against Women In Rajasthan: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ms Gandhi has been attacking the Madhya Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi speaks about crimes against women in states not ruled by her party but keeps quiet on the atrocities faced by Dalit women in Rajasthan.

During her rallies in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, Ms Gandhi has been attacking the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over poor law and order and its terrible consequences on women. She has been routinely alleging that rapes have increased during 18 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Hitting back, Ms Sitharaman said, "In Rajasthan, especially on Dalit women, such terrible atrocities are being committed that one gets scared after watching the news on television and reading newspapers."

"The Rajasthan government is not taking any action. But Priyanka does not say anything on this subject. She does not go to Rajasthan and question the Chief Minister. She goes to other states and gives lectures," the Union minister told reporters.

In reply to a question, Ms Sitharaman said none other than former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had apologised on behalf of the Congress for the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

She said cases pertaining to the 1984 riots were put on hold by Congress governments, but these were reopened when the BJP came to power and the courts gave their verdicts.

Hitting out at Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, she said he must listen to the "cries" of the Sikhs.

Answering a query, Ms Sitharaman said it would not be right to call the Chouhan government's flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana' a "freebie" since proper budgetary provision is made for it and the money goes into the accounts of beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

"The BJP is against those promises for which no provision is made in the budget and nor are they discussed in the Assembly," the Union Finance Minister asserted.

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, which was launched on June 10, some 1.32 crore women are given monthly aid of Rs 1,250.

