'No Guarantee...': Vasundhara Raje's Dig At Priyanka Gandhi's Poll Promise

"However, with the Congress, there's no guarantee that they would deliver on their promises if elected."

Taking a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday said while the Congress makes many promises to the people before elections, there are no guarantees that they would be fulfilled if they win.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the senior BJP leader said, "A few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi visited Rajasthan. She expressed concern over the state of women in Rajasthan, which is under Congress rule currently. If they (Rajasthan govt) had implemented the (Centre's) 'Nari Shakti' scheme in earnest, it would have helped the women of Rajasthan. Whenever she and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) come visiting the state, they make plenty of promises to the people. However, with the Congress, there's no guarantee that they would deliver on their promises if elected."

Claiming that the Congress government did not waive off farmer loans despite being in power for five years, Ms Raje, who is seeking a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, added, "Owing to rising crimes against women in the state, families fear for the safety of their female members."

Addressing an election rally in Jhunjhunu earlier, Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress would give Rs 10,000 annually to women as honorarium if elected in the state.

The polls for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan will be held on November 25.

The counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

