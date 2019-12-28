'Children Dying Of Malnutrition': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks UP Government

What kind of governance is this?" Priyanka Gandhi asked. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Yogi Adityanath's government over the death of a child due to malnutrition. She alleged that under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh, there has just been "show off" development.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report claiming that a baby girl died in Uttar Pradesh due to malnutrition.

"In the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, children are given bad food in mid-day meals. Children are facing biting cold, but no sweaters have been given to them," Priyanka Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi.

"Children are dying due to malnutrition. There is a lot of talk of show off development under the BJP government. What kind of governance is this?" she added.