'Changed GDP Figures, Lied': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Economy

"The BJP changed the GDP figures to show a better growth rate," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today took a swipe at the Centre over the International Monetary Fund slashing India's growth forecast, saying the BJP "changed GDP figures, concealed facts, lied" but nothing seems to be working.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections. After the World Bank, the IMF has also cut India's growth forecast, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The BJP changed the GDP figures to show a better growth rate, concealed facts, lied but still nothing seems to be working," the Congress general secretary said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April said India will grow at 7.3 per cent this year. However, three months later it projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.