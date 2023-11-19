Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Collusion Between BJP, BRS And AIMIM

She alleged that PM Modi sends agencies like the ED and CBI after Congress leaders.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the ruling BRS in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the BJP were working together in collusion. Priyanka Gandhi while addressing election rallies at Khanapur and Asifabad, said there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS and the latter had even supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament. "BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots. You have to understand this well," she told the gathering.

"Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats, but why is he fighting from only nine seats (out of the total 119) in Telangana? she asked. "In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, BRS supports the BJP. There is good collusion between the three. You vote for BJP, it means you are voting for BRS. You vote for MIM, it means you are voting for BRS," she said.

BJP, BRS and AIMIM are doing 'natu, natu' together, she said, referring to the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli's film titled 'RRR'.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that he does not talk about the corruption by the BRS government in the Kaleswaram irrigation project, the "liquor scam" but sends Central agencies like the ED, and CBI to "houses of Congress leaders" for investigation. "But, the scams that happened here, from where your money is looted, he neither spoke about investigating them nor he did anything," she said.

The Congress leader alleged scams in the Kaleswaram irrigation project and Mission Bhagiratha drinking water project in the state.

Claiming that 40 lakh youth are unemployed in Telangana, the Congress leader accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of 'failing' to create jobs for the youth of the state and said he instead provided employment to his family members. Rao had promised to provide an unemployment allowance, but it was not implemented, she claimed. "Don't give jobs to KCR and KTR. If you want jobs you have to change the government," she said.

She alleged that the people's aspirations and dreams of Telangana people for development, education, employment and health with the formation of a separate state had been broken during the 10-year rule of Chief Minister KCR. "The government in Telangana today is running only for the rich and not for the poor, Adivasis, common people and the middle classes," she said. She highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, and spoke at length about the party's six election 'guarantees' to Telangana people.

Telangana goes to the polls on November 30 and counting will take place on December 3. Referring to Sunday's Australia-India cricket World Cup final match, Vadra expressed confidence that the Indian team would win.

She also remembered her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose 106th birth anniversary was on Sunday

