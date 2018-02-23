Priyanka Chopra Quits As Nirav Modi Brand Ambassador: Report Actor Priyanka Chopra has quit as brand ambassador of jeweller Nirav Modi's product line, the actor's spokesperson said. Mr Modi is under investigation over alleged fraud running into Rs 11,300 crore

Actor Priyanka Chopra has quit as brand ambassador of jeweller Nirav Modi's product line



Actor Priyanka Chopra has quit as brand ambassador of celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi's product line, the actor's spokesperson said, news agency ANI reported. Nirav Modi is under investigation over alleged fraud running into Rs 11,300 crore. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is trying to recover dues from the jeweller.PNB has told Mr Modi to come up with a concrete plan to return the Rs 11,300 crore his companies have borrowed without following proper procedures. The loans, granted illegally by its own officials, have landed India's second-largest bank in a huge controversy.