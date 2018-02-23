Enforcement Directorate Freezes Deposits, Shares Worth Rs 44 Crore Of Nirav Modi Group

Officials said they have put freeze orders on bank accounts containing Rs 30 crore and shares worth Rs 13.86 crore of the group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A huge collection of imported watches, 176 steel almirahs, 158 boxes and 60 other containers have been seized during ED searches at multiple locations linked to the billionaire diamond jewellery designer over last week, they said.
On Thursday, the agency seized deposits, shares and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore of the businessman and his group.
The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.