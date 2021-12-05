Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Parliament TV Show Over MPs' Suspension

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stepped down as an anchor for a Sansad TV show. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday stepped down as an anchor for a show on the state-run Sansad TV channel in protest over the suspension of twelve MPs including her from the Rajya Sabha over "unruly behaviour" last week. Ms Chaturvedi expressed her discontent on suspension from the Upper House saying that it is something which "has never happened in parliament history."

The opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Winter session of the parliament for their alleged misbehaviour in the previous session in August.

Resigning from Sansad TV which among public affairs shows also broadcasts programming of the two houses of parliament, Ms Chaturvedi posted on Koo, "It is with anguish that I step down as anchor of @sansad_tv's show Meri Kahani, I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but denied space on it for discharging parliament duties due to arbitrary suspension."

"I must step away," she asserted.

"When today highest number of women MPs have been suspended for an entire session in recorded history of Rajya Sabha then I need to speak up for them," Ms Chaturvedi said in another post, attaching a copy of her resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The opposition has termed the suspension of the MPs as "undemocratic" and in violation of all the rules of procedure of the Rajya Sabha. The MPs also staged protests in the Parliament premises demanding revocation of the suspension.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.