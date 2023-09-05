Priyank Kharge, BL Santosh Engage In War Of Words Over 'Sanatana' Remark

Priyank Kharge said one needs to cure the infection with equal rights and dignity to all.

Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday spoke on the Sanatana Dharma remark row and said that there have been many infections for over thousands of years, and are still prevalent today, that discriminate between humans and denies them their dignity of being a human.

This comes after BJP National Secretary BL Santhosh reacted to Priyank Kharge statement on Monday in a post on X and said, "So if there is a infection in somebody's stomach, you chop off the head..??"

The post was in response to Mr Kharge saying "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the diginity of being human is not a religion according to me.. ", the Karnataka minister was reacting to Udyanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Reacting to the BL Santhosh's post, Mr Kharge posted on X, "So glad that BL Santhosh agrees that there is an infection that needs treatment. There have been many infections for over thousands of years and is still prevalent today that discriminates between humans and denies them their dignity of being a human."

"I am not as intelligent as you are, but please enlighten me. Who put these rules in the society? What makes someone more righteous that the other? Who divided us on caste lines? Why certain people are untouchables? Why can't they enter temples even now? - Who got in these practices that underline the inferior status of women ? Who got in the caste based social structure, which is unequal and oppressive?" he added.

"No one intends to chop off the head, but one needs to cure the infection with equal rights and dignity to all. The only cure to all these infections is the Constitution to which your organization and you are against. You are from Karnataka, please spread the preachings of Guru Basavanna, it will help us built a more equitable society," Mr Kharge posted.

In his latest post BL Santosh responded saying "Leftists, Naxals, Urban Naxals many of whom are in your close circles exploited the situation. Think with which way you want to associate with. This country & civilisation has robust internal correction mechanism which it has exhibited from time to time."

Earlier DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

“Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated,” he said.

Several leaders of the Indian diaspora came down on the DMK leader and condemned his remarks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)