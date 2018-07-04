Prisoner Dies Of Electric Shock In Nashik Road Central Jail

The prisoner was serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a rape case.

A 25-year-old prisoner serving a jail term in Nashik Road Central Prison, died of electric shock, which also left another inmate injured.



The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when both of them were working in the jail's kitchen.



The prisoner was identified as Sharad Pardeshi, who was from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra.



He was serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a rape case, superintendent of the jail Rajkumar Sali, said.



