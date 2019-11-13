Prince Charles Lauds Contribution Of Sikhs In UK, Says They Are 'Valued'

Prince Charles preparing chapattis at a "langar" during his visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi

Britain's Prince Charles, who arrived today on a two-day official visit to India, has hailed the "inspiring" principles of Sikhism and the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK.

The Prince of Wales, who is to visit a Gurdwara in New Delhi to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, posted a personal message on the Clarence House Instagram page.

"As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the UK, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said.

"The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are the ones which can inspire us all -- hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world."

"This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time," Prince Charles added, signing the note, "HRH The Prince of Wales."

Prince Charles is in India on his 10th official visit to celebrate the enduring British-Indian ties, with a focus on shared global challenges like sustainability and climate change.

His engagements in the national capital, include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind. He will present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of the condition of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said.

Prince Charles met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

Prince Charles will participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department.

He visited Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and mark the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK.

He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World War I and World War II.

He will also attend a discussion with influential Indian business leaders to seek their advice and input on sustainable markets.

Prince Charles who has arrived alone in India will meet up with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall in Auckland.

The couple will embark on a week-long tour of New Zealand.

