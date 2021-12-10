Farmer Leaders Offer Prayers At Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers' movement has strengthened sense of brotherhood.

A day before their scheduled departure from the protest sites at Delhi borders, senior farmer leaders and members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday visited the Bangla Sahib gurdwara to offer prayers.

The farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Rakesh Tikait and Manjeet Singh Raye, were honoured by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

After the visit, Rajewal said farmers won against the "black" farm laws because they had the blessings of Guru Sahib and the support of the public.

“We apologise to Delhi people for inconveniences caused to them due to the agitation at the city's borders. Their support for the movement will be remembered,” the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee quoted Rajewal as saying in its statement.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, in the statement, said doctors, hospitals, khap panchayats, sanitation workers, the gurdwara committee and other gurudhams played a crucial role in making the farmers' movement a success.

“The movement was successful because of the blessings of Guru Sahib. Even the announcement to repeal the three farm laws was made on the occasion of Gurpurab. The farmers' movement has strengthened the sense of brotherhood,” Mr Tikait said.

“Paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other deceased soldiers with heavy heart,”Mr Tikait said in a tweet.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka said the movement was successful because of the courage of farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the long-drawn protest after the Centre agreed to consider their all other demands, days into the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The SKM leaders announced that stir will be suspended and the farmers would go back home in a victory march on December 11.

