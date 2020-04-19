Colourful Lights Drape Bangla Sahib Gurdwara To Give Hope Amid Pandemic

Such gestures play a role of uniting people in the fight against the pandemic

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, at the heart of the national capital, was lit up today evening as a gesture to extend hope and solidarity to the "coronavirus warriors".

The gesture was seen as a bid to commend the selfless services of the people who are in the front line of the fight against the deadly coronavirus. The shrine believes that the light of Gurdwara Sahib would dispel all sadness and darkness and guide its members to continue following the true path of 'Nishkam Seva' shown by Guru Sahib.

In the time of crisis created by the coronavirus, such initiatives and gestures play a role of uniting people in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier, the Gurudwara had handed over its premises to renowned hospitals so that they could use it to keep the coronavirus patients.

They also proposed to make all the necessary preparations with the help of a Sikh body.

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is one of the city's busiest holy places. However, now the Gurudwara wears a deserted look due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country that has infected more than 16,000 people and killed over 500.

COVID-19 is the name of the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.