'A Self-Reliant India Essential': PM Modi's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a day after he discussed future course of action with Chief Ministers in a six-hour video conference.
This is his third such address since he announced the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 in March. At the meeting on Monday, he had said movement of migrants will impact host states. He had also urged states to prepare a plan for the welfare of the migrants. 

  • The structure of making India self-reliant stands on five pillars. First pillar is Economy: we have to bring an economy that doesn't bring incremental change, but quantum jump. Second pillar is Infrastructure: we need an infrastructure which can become the identity of modern India. 
  • Third pillar is our system: A system that doesn't follow norms of the previous century. It should be able to fulfill our 21st century dreams. It should be technology driven. Fourth pillar is Vibrant Democracy: It is our strength, it is the source of energy for our dream to make India self-reliant. Fifth is demand: The demand-supply chain is our power, we should use it to its full potential.
  • The world now believes India can greatly contribute to the welfare of humanity. The question is how? The answer to that question is: the resolve of 130 crore Indians to make India self-reliant. We have the resources, the capability, world's best talent. We will make best products, improve our supply chain and make it modern, we can do it, and we will do it.
  • ​India as a country is at an important stage. Such a big calamity has given an indication, a message, an opportunity. When coronavirus problem began, India was not producing PPE kits. N-95 mask production was very low. Now, the country is producing 2 lakh PPE kits, 2 lakh N-95 masks daily.
  • The crisis has shown the importance of self-dependent India. This is the only way.
  • One virus has completely destroyed the world. The entire world is engaged in a war to save lives. We have never seen such a problem, nor heard about it. This crisis is unprecedented.
  • To get tired, to lose, to break under adversity, is not acceptable to humanity. We have to save ourselves and move ahead by following all the rules of such a war.
