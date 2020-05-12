'A Self-Reliant India Essential': PM Modi's Top Quotes

PM Modi's address: He held a six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers on Tuesday (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a day after he discussed future course of action with Chief Ministers in a six-hour video conference.

This is his third such address since he announced the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 in March. At the meeting on Monday, he had said movement of migrants will impact host states. He had also urged states to prepare a plan for the welfare of the migrants.

Top quotes of PM Modi's Address To The Nation: