Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Former PM HD Deve Gowda On 85th Birthday Today

The JD(S) and Congress had moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Karnataka governor to invite BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as chief minister. The two parties have also accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading.
CommentsWhile the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in Karnataka, the JD(S) and Congress together have more MLAs after a post-poll alliance.
"Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.
Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2018
Mr Gowda, who served as prime minister from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997, turned 85 today.