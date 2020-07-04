PM Modi Wishes Donald Trump On Independence Day Of US

PM Modi said as the world's largest democracies, we (India and US) cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.

PM Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the US. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day.

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," PM Modi tweeted. "As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates."

Independence Day is annually celebrated in US on July 4 and is often known as "the Fourth of July". This year, however, cities around the US have cancelled their annual parades and celebrations as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
 

