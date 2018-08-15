PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About Ex-PM's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the All India Institute of Medial Sciences or AIIMS in New Delhi today to enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

AIIMS authorities said that the Prime Minister visited the hospital around 7.18 p.m and was with Mr Vajpayee for about 15 minutes.

They said that Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited AIIMS around 6.30 p.m to enquire about the health condition of the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart whose condition is stable.

Mr Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors had described as a routine check-up.

The 1924 born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Mr Vajpayee for over three decades.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Amit Shah had also visited the medical institute on Saturday.