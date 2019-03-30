PM Modi Violated Model Code Of Conduct, AAP Tells Poll Body

PM Modi violated Model Code of Conduct during interview with a news channel on Friday, says AAP. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct during his interview with a TV news channel on Friday.

In the letter, the party alleged that PM Modi spoke of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani Army while he shot down Pakistan's F16 fighter jet, during the interview.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the prime minister used Mr Abhinandan's name for political gains, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The letter states that the Election Commission has issued an advisory in which it has cautioned the leaders of political parties while making any reference of the Armed Forces in the election campaign.

The AAP said in the letter that the interview was seen by the people across the nation and the BJP's official Twitter handle circulated it in order to gain political mileage.

The party urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the violation of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Modi and take appropriate action as per laws.

