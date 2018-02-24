PM Modi, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Discuss Ways To Help India Become $5 Trillion Economy

Mr Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ride-sharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent.

All India | | Updated: February 24, 2018 23:08 IST
183 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Discuss Ways To Help India Become $5 Trillion Economy

Mr Khosrowshahi met PM Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on Friday

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi discussed ways to create economic opportunities for a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs and help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, a statement from Uber said on Saturday.

Mr Khosrowshahi met PM Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on Friday, it said.

"What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward... it is remarkable," the statement quoted the CEO as saying.

According to the statement, Mr Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ride-sharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent.

Comments
Close [X]
The CEO also assured the company's continued investment in India.

He further added that hiring local engineers to build products for India that can then be exported to other fast-growing markets is a key focus in 2018 and beyond.

Trending

Narendra ModiDara KhosrowshahiUber CEO

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................