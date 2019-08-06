Momentous Occasion, Tweets PM Modi As Kashmir Bill Clears Parliament

PM Modi congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the lawmakers, home minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after the bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories passed smoothly through both houses of parliament in two consecutive days.

"Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!" he posted.

In the series of tweets, PM Modi also congratulated the people of Ladakh, who, he said, have been fighting for the status of a union territory for decades.

"I'm particularly happy that their decades-old demand to be a centrally-ruled Union Territory was met today. This decision will bring unique development to Ladakh and help enrich the lives of the people," his tweet in Hindi read.

There was praise for the lawmakers also, with the bill sailing through Rajya Sabha -- where the government still lacks majority -- with the help of several regional parties.

In Parliament, political parties rose to the occasion, overcame ideological differences and took part in a rich debate that increased the pride of our Parliamentary democracy. For that, I congratulate all MPs, various political parties and their leaders. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The opposition, caught unprepared as the bill was introduced yesterday, had crumbled. Only the Congress, along with a handful of parties had officially opposed the bill. But even so, a section of Congress leaders -- including Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jyotiraditya Scindia - had expressed support for the bill.

"For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail, never cared for people's empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!" the prime minister said.

The bills, he said, will ensure integration and empowerment of these regions, bring the young people into mainstream and give them opportunities to showcase their skills.

