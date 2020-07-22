'India Emerging As Land Of Opportunities': PM Modi's Top Quotes At India Ideas Summit

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, said the "world is in need for a better future." The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.
The event is expected to hold discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is "Building a Better Future", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address at India Ideas Summit:
- We all agree that the world is in need for a better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one.
- India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat." India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. India celebrates openness in people and in governance.
- During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased competitiveness, enhanced transparency, expanded digitization, greater innovation and more policy stability. India is emerging as a land of opportunities. A recent report said for the first time ever in India, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users.
- India invites you to invest in defense and space. We are raising the FDI cap for investment in defense sector to 74 percent. India has established two defense corridors to encourage production of defense equipment and platforms.
- Civil Aviation is another area of great potential growth. The number of air passengers are expected to more than double within next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade.