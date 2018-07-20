PM Modi To Visit South Africa For BRICS Summit Next Week

PM Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa between July 25 and 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from July 23 to 27, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

The Prime Minister, who will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, will first stop in Rwanda for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, told reporters at a briefing.

India is expected to sign a defence cooperation agreement during the visit, he said.

The Prime Minister will then visit Uganda from July 24 and 25, where he will address the Ugandan Parliament apart from holding delegation-level talks, Mr Tirumurti said.

On the final leg of his trip, PM Modi will go to South Africa where he will attend the BRICS Summit during which a host of global issues, including those related to international peace and security will be discussed.

The BRICS grouping comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.