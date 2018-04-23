Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Nepal On May 11 The date, proposed by the Indian side, was endorsed by Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this morning

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day state visit on May 11. (File photo) Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day state visit on May 11, his third visit to the Himalayan nation in the last four years, according to a media report today.



The date, proposed by the Indian side, was endorsed by Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this morning, the Kathmandu Post reported.



Citing highly-placed sources at the Foreign Ministry, the paper said that an advanced Indian team has already arrived in Nepal to prepare for PM Modi's visit.



He is scheduled to visit Janakpur, a city located 135 kilometers southeast of Kathmandu and famous as the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.



PM Modi, who will address the people there, will be felicitated in Janakpur.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day state visit on May 11, his third visit to the Himalayan nation in the last four years, according to a media report today.The date, proposed by the Indian side, was endorsed by Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this morning, the Kathmandu Post reported.Citing highly-placed sources at the Foreign Ministry, the paper said that an advanced Indian team has already arrived in Nepal to prepare for PM Modi's visit. He is scheduled to visit Janakpur, a city located 135 kilometers southeast of Kathmandu and famous as the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.PM Modi, who will address the people there, will be felicitated in Janakpur. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter