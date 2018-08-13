PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On August 23

PM Modi will attend various programmes in Valsad, Junagadh and Gandhinagar during his visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 23, where he will take part in a slew of programmes, officials said today.

He will attend various programmes in Valsad, Junagadh and Gandhinagar during his day-long visit, they said.

The prime minister was supposed to visit his home state on July 20, but his trip was put off due to heavy rains in several parts of the state, especially in south Gujarat.

As per the new schedule announced by authorities, PM Modi would start his visit by dedicating two lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to beneficiaries at a function in Valsad town in south Gujarat on August 23.

From the same venue, he would perform a ground-breaking ceremony for a water supply project meant for the tribal population of Dharampur and Kaprada talukas, said Valsad Collector C R Kharsan.

PM Modi would also address a gathering during his visit to Valsad, he said.

He would then visit Junagadh town in the Saurashtra region to inaugurate some projects, including a newly-built hospital of the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society (GMERS).

PM Modi will also inaugurate two fisheries science colleges at Veraval town in adjoining Gir Somnath district, an official said.

The prime minister would also address people at a function at the Police Training College ground near Junagadh, he said.

In the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to be in Gandhinagar to attend the convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Forensic Science University. He is expected to leave for New Delhi after the ceremony, the official said.