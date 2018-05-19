PM Modi To Inaugurate Ring Roads In Jammu And Srinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Zojila tunnel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir today. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will also lay foundation stones for Srinagar and Jammu ring roads projects.



will inaugurate the Srinagar ring road project at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre. He will lay the foundation stone for the Jammu ring road project at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at University of Jammu.



Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will accompany PM Modi at the events.



PM Modi will visit all the three major regions of the state. He will also lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Zojila tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh with the rest of the country. The Zojila tunnel will be 14 kilometers long and will be Asia's longest bidirectional tunnel. It will be India's longest road tunnel.



PM Modi will also inaugurate the 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project in Srinagar.



Massive security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister's Jammu and Kashmir visit. As the separatists have called for a protest in Srinagar, security around the venue has been tightened and barricades have been erected at Lal Chowk, a major protest centre.



All roads leading to the venue will be closed till tomorrow afternoon until PM Modi is in Srinagar, police said. Police, CRPF and BSF personnel have been deployed at the Dal Lake, while the Army has been asked to dominate the Zaberwan peak overlooking the venue where Modi will inaugurate the ring road around Srinagar.



Police were also carrying out raids in various parts of the city to nab the notorious anti-social elements as a precautionary measure.



