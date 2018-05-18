PM Modi To Inaugurate Kishanganga Hydropower Station In Jammu And Kashmir

PM Modi will participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of spiritual leader Kushak Bakula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir for a day-long visit tomorrow to inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga Hydropower Station and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula.The project, located at Bandipore in North Kashmir, envisages diversion of water of Kishan Ganga river to underground power house through a 23.25-km-long head race tunnel to generate 1713 million units per annum.PM will attend the Closing Ceremony of the Birth Centenary Celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh. He will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila Tunnel.This will be India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel. The PMO office tweeted about the Zojila tunnel saying it will lead to all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions.The Kishanganga Hydropower Station will be inaugurated at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The prime minister will also lay the Foundation Stone of the Srinagar Ring Road. The PMO also tweeted about the benefits of Ring Roads:PM Modi will also lay the Foundation Stone of the Pakul Dul Power Project, and the Jammu Ring Road. He will also inaugurate the Tarakote Marg and Material Ropeway of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The Tarakote Marg will facilitate pilgrims visiting the shrine. PM Modi will also attend the Convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Jammu.The Kishanganga project was started in 2007 but on May 17, 2010, Pakistan moved for international arbitration against India under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 that regulates the use of waters in the shared rivers.