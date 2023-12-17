Surat Airport Gets International Tag After PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal

PM Modi also inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at the Surat Airport and declare it an international airport. PM Modi announced the big news yesterday in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing four pictures of the new terminal building, the Prime Minister described it to be a major “infrastructural upgrade for Surat”.

In his note PM Modi revealed that this development will “boost ease of living” for citizens and will also ensure “greater commerce for the city” and nearby areas.

The Prime Minister wrote, “I will be in Surat tomorrow, 17th December. The new integrated terminal building of Surat Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major infrastructural upgrade for Surat, boosting ‘Ease of Living' and ensuring greater commerce for the city and surrounding areas.”

On Friday, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an International Airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation claimed that this is done not only to make a gateway for international travellers but also to facilitate seamless export-import operations. This decision is also taken in view of the thriving diamond and textile industries in Surat.

In connection with this, an official statement from the PMO revealed that the Prime Minister inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse today.

The new terminal building at the Surat Airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours.

Moreover, it has provisions to further increase the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers.

The civil aviation ministry added that this strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential. In addition, it will make Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and foster a new era of prosperity for the region.

“Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties”, it added.

After inaugurating the terminal building in Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jet off to Varanasi, to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 03:30 PM.

He is also travelling to Varanasi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat, which will take place around 05:15 PM on Sunday.