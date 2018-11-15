PM Modi To Address Rallies In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh From Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first attend a public meeting in Shahdol district. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Friday. He will attend a public meeting in Shahdol district, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said today.

The prime minister will also address two public meetings, mostly on alternative days, starting Friday, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said.

After the rally in Shahdol, PM Modi will be in Gwalior to address another rally before flying back to Delhi, Mr Singh informed.

He will return and address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore on Sunday before returning to Delhi, he added.

The prime minister will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public meetings in Jhabua and Rewa districts. Three days later, on Saturday, he is expected to address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhattarpur districts.

On November 25, PM Modi will deliver speeches in Vidisha and Jabalpur districts.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Anil Soumitra said PM Modi's visits will immensely benefit the party which he claimed will win over 200 assembly seats out of 230 in the upcoming elections.

Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, however, said PM Modi's visit will not have any impact, adding that the state government is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave.

Assembly polls are scheduled for November 28 while the results will be declared on December 11.