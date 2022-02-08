Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks In Parliament Budget Session: Top Quotes

Here are the top 5 quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha
The country is celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Mahaotsav'. It is important to improve and fix things. When we celebrate the 100 years of independence, we need to think what policies will help, how to take the country forward in next 25 years.
COVID-19 is a pandemic, humankind had never seen such a crisis in the last hundred years. This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it.
During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic
For 130 Indians, there was talk that how will India's huge population impact the pandemic situation in the world. But today, the world is praising India's initiatives. This is not a political movement, it is the country's achievement.
The people of India have taken the vaccine and they have done this not merely to protect themselves but also protect others. Such conduct, in the midst of so many global anti-vaccine movements is admirable.
