Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks In Parliament Budget Session: Top Quotes

The country is celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Mahaotsav'. It is important to improve and fix things. When we celebrate the 100 years of independence, we need to think what policies will help, how to take the country forward in next 25 years.

COVID-19 is a pandemic, humankind had never seen such a crisis in the last hundred years. This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it.

During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic

For 130 Indians, there was talk that how will India's huge population impact the pandemic situation in the world. But today, the world is praising India's initiatives. This is not a political movement, it is the country's achievement.