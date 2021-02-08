India's Nationalism Inspired By Ideals Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: PM Modi

PM Modi He also thanked several Members of Parliament at the beginning of his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's nationalism is inspired by the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and stated that the country is the 'mother of democracy'.

"India's nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' quotation which was given by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," said PM Modi while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that people have forgotten the ideals of Netaji. "We have started cursing ourselves. I am sometimes surprised, the world gives us a term and we start following it - 'largest democracy of the world' - it feels good to hear this but we did not teach our youth that India is also the mother of democracy."

PM Modi said that the Indian democracy is not a western institution but rather a human institution and India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. "We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," he added.

He also thanked several Members of Parliament at the beginning of his address for participating in the discussion in Rajya Sabha.

The government celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23.