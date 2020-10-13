Covid Situation In Maharashtra Worrying, Follow Safety Measures: PM Modi

PM Modi urged the people of the State to follow all precautionary measures.

As Maharashtra continues to remain at the top of India's COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of the State to follow all precautionary measures, stating that "jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi".

"The danger of coronavirus still persists. In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying. I appeal to everyone, don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Remember - ''Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi'' (No carelessness till a medicine is found)," Prime Minister Modi said at an event where he released the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present during the event.

With 2,12,905 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,81,896 patients have recovered from the disease in the State, 40,514 have died so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 today with a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, it added.