PM Modi's US Visit: Full Schedule, Events And Agenda

PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi has visited the US six times since assuming office in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States is being seen as a crucial juncture in the relationship between both countries. PM Modi embarked on his first state visit to the US, on Tuesday, where he will be attending a series of important meetings, discussing matters of interest for both countries.

While PM Modi has visited the US six times since assuming office in 2014, this will be his first state visit, an honour associated with closest associates and friends of America. He will land in New York on Tuesday, June 20, to be received by a group of Indian Americans at the Andrews Air Force Base.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day event at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Later in the day, he will be at the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

On Day 2 of the visit, June 22, PM Modi will be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House. It will be followed by a high-level meeting between PM Modi and President Joe Biden. The meeting will discuss greater economic cooperation between both countries to eliminate hurdles of building a robust supply chain.

After the bilateral talks, PM Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders – speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. PM Modi first addressed the US Congress during his visit to the country in 2016. He will be the first Indian PM and only the third in the world to make such an address twice.

The day will conclude with another State Dinner in honour of PM Modi. The dinner will be attended by esteemed guests including members of the US Congress, diplomats, and other celebrities.

On the third day of his visit, June 23, PM Narendra Modi will be hosted at a lunch by US vice president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinke. He will also interact with CEOs, and professionals to discuss business partnerships and opportunities.

The day will conclude with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in the evening.

Following his 3-day visit to the US, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Egypt where he is set to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for a bilateral talk discussing trade partnership and other key issues.